/5 most produced fighter jets: Here’s what makes them popular

The MiG-15, MiG-21, F-16, F-4 Phantom II, and F-86 Sabre are among the world’s most-produced fighter jets. These jets used by air forces in over 50 countries and served in conflicts since the 1950s. Reports shows that some models exceeded 10,000 built, a figure rarely matched in military aviation history.
Produced: Over 18,000
Role: Jet fighter/interceptor
Produced since 1947, the MiG-15 set records as the most-built jet fighter, widely exported to allies. Known for its use in the Korean War, a major reason was its low price and easy maintenance compared to Western jets making it a common sight in Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Produced: Around 11,000
Role: Supersonic jet fighter
Nicknamed ‘Fishbed,’ the MiG-21 remains in service across Asia and Africa. Affordable at $2-3 million per unit, it is praised for its speed (over Mach 2) and simple design. Many countries continue to fly local upgrades, underscoring its lasting export appeal.
Produced: Over 4,600
Role: Multirole fighter
The F-16 flies with more than 25 air forces worldwide, still rolling off production lines. At a cost of $25–70 million per new jet, its mix of agility, upgrade options, and global support makes it the best-selling western fighter jet in the modern era. It covers air-to-air, ground attack, and more.
Produced: Over 5,000
Role: Multirole fighter
First flown in 1958, the F-4 Phantom II saw action in Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond. It became a cornerstone for many air forces and is known for its twin engines and two-seat cockpit. Exported across NATO and allied countries, it offered high speed (Mach 2+) and heavy weapon loads.
Produced: Over 9,800
Role: Fighter/interceptor
It debuted in October 1947. A mainstay of the Korean War, the F-86 Sabre rivaled the MiG-15 and was made in the USA and abroad. With a maximum speed of about 1,100km/h, it helped shape post-war air power and proved effective in dogfights, making it a best-seller among Western allies.
These jets are popular for their combination of low operating costs, durability, and wide mission profiles. Mass production meant lower prices and large export numbers, supporting air forces on every continent.