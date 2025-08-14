/5 most produced fighter jets: Here’s what makes them popular

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 14:35 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 14:35 IST

The five most produced fighter jets MiG-15, MiG-21, F-16, F-4 and F-86 are used by air forces worldwide beacause of affordibility, powerful performance and leading export numbers.

The Leading Five Who Tops the List?
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Leading Five Who Tops the List?

The MiG-15, MiG-21, F-16, F-4 Phantom II, and F-86 Sabre are among the world’s most-produced fighter jets. These jets used by air forces in over 50 countries and served in conflicts since the 1950s. Reports shows that some models exceeded 10,000 built, a figure rarely matched in military aviation history.

MiG-15 - The Soviet Jet Legend
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

MiG-15 - The Soviet Jet Legend

Produced: Over 18,000

Role: Jet fighter/interceptor

Produced since 1947, the MiG-15 set records as the most-built jet fighter, widely exported to allies. Known for its use in the Korean War, a major reason was its low price and easy maintenance compared to Western jets making it a common sight in Asia, Africa, and Europe.

MiG-21 - Supersonic Stalwart
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

MiG-21 - Supersonic Stalwart

Produced: Around 11,000

Role: Supersonic jet fighter

Nicknamed ‘Fishbed,’ the MiG-21 remains in service across Asia and Africa. Affordable at $2-3 million per unit, it is praised for its speed (over Mach 2) and simple design. Many countries continue to fly local upgrades, underscoring its lasting export appeal.

F-16 Fighting Falcon - Famous for its Versatility
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-16 Fighting Falcon - Famous for its Versatility

Produced: Over 4,600

Role: Multirole fighter

The F-16 flies with more than 25 air forces worldwide, still rolling off production lines. At a cost of $25–70 million per new jet, its mix of agility, upgrade options, and global support makes it the best-selling western fighter jet in the modern era. It covers air-to-air, ground attack, and more.

F-4 Phantom II - The American Icon
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-4 Phantom II - The American Icon

Produced: Over 5,000

Role: Multirole fighter

First flown in 1958, the F-4 Phantom II saw action in Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond. It became a cornerstone for many air forces and is known for its twin engines and two-seat cockpit. Exported across NATO and allied countries, it offered high speed (Mach 2+) and heavy weapon loads.

F-86 Sabre - Early Jet Era Star
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-86 Sabre - Early Jet Era Star

Produced: Over 9,800

Role: Fighter/interceptor

It debuted in October 1947. A mainstay of the Korean War, the F-86 Sabre rivaled the MiG-15 and was made in the USA and abroad. With a maximum speed of about 1,100km/h, it helped shape post-war air power and proved effective in dogfights, making it a best-seller among Western allies.

Exports and Lasting Power
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Exports and Lasting Power

These jets are popular for their combination of low operating costs, durability, and wide mission profiles. Mass production meant lower prices and large export numbers, supporting air forces on every continent.

