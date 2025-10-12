/5 most powerful fighter jet engines in the world

The Rafale is powered by two Snecma M88 turbofan engines. Each engine gives about 50 kN dry thrust and 75 kN with afterburner per engine. It uses advanced tech like single-crystal turbine blades, composite materials, and low-pollution combustion chambers for both power and reliability. Safran is developing an upgraded version, M88 T-REX, which will raise afterburner thrust to about 88.2 kN (= 19,841 lbf), planned for service around 2030