/5 most powerful fighter jet engines in the world

Fighter jets depend on strong engines for speed, agility, and power. Here are 5 of the most powerful fighter jet engines in the world today, shaping modern air combat. These engines push the limits of power and technology to keep fighter jets fast, agile, and effective.
The F135 is the most powerful fighter jet engine currently produced. It powers the F-35 Lightning II, producing over 43,000 pounds of thrust. This engine has advanced digital controls and helps the jet fly supersonically with stealth features.
Used in Russian Su-57 fighters, the AL-41F1 produces around 31,967 pounds of thrust. It provides excellent manoeuvrability thanks to thrust vectoring and advanced cooling, allowing the fighter to perform complex aerial moves.
China’s WS-15 engine is designed for the J-20B stealth fighter. Expected to deliver about 40,000 pounds of thrust, it allows the jet to supercruise flying supersonically without afterburners boosting efficiency and speed.
The Rafale is powered by two Snecma M88 turbofan engines. Each engine gives about 50 kN dry thrust and 75 kN with afterburner per engine. It uses advanced tech like single-crystal turbine blades, composite materials, and low-pollution combustion chambers for both power and reliability. Safran is developing an upgraded version, M88 T-REX, which will raise afterburner thrust to about 88.2 kN (= 19,841 lbf), planned for service around 2030
The EJ200 powers the Eurofighter Typhoon. It generates about 20,250 pounds of thrust but is known for its high thrust-to-weight ratio and fuel efficiency. It includes advanced digital control systems improving pilot control.