From Raina-Dhoni to Bravo-Pollard: 5 most popular friendships in IPL and International cricket

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 15:43 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 15:43 IST

From Raina-Dhoni to Bravo-Pollard, here's a look at the five most popular friendships in IPL and international cricket. This list also includes Kohli-De Villiers, Stuart Broad-James Anderson and Rahul-Mayank Agarwal.

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

During their early days with the Indian team, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were roommates and often got up to some unserious mischief together.

On the field, they shared a strong connection, with Raina regularly supporting Dhoni in the middle order and playing crucial roles in many matches (especially for the CSK in IPL).

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI/IPL)

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Kohli and De Villiers have built a strong friendship over the years, especially while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

Their friendship was clearly seen during RCB’s first IPL title win in 2025, where they shared an emotional hug.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Stuart Broad and James Anderson

Anderson and Broad are one of England’s most iconic bowling pairs and are famously known for their ability to trouble even the best batters in the world.

The duo have played 117 Test matches together and picked up a combined 895 wickets in the whites.

Their friendship and teamwork have been admired by fans worldwide.

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI/IPL)

Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard

Bravo and Pollard, two explosive players from the West Indies, have not only entertained fans with their performances but also with their friendship off the field.

They’ve been close friends for over ten years and are known for making fun of each other on social media and off the field.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

Rahul and Mayank have been playing cricket together since they were kids in Karnataka’s junior teams.

Even though they sometimes compete for spots in the national team, they continue to support each other beyond it.

Their bond goes beyond cricket, as they often hang out together, watch movies and enjoy meals as close friends.

