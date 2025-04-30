Advertisment
5 most fascinating unsolved math's problem

The Riemann Hypothesis questions the distribution of prime numbers and remains unsolved since A solution could revolutionize number theory and encryption.

The Riemann Hypothesis
The Riemann Hypothesis

The Riemann Hypothesis is about the distribution of prime numbers. Primes are numbers greater than 1 that are only divisible by 1 and themselves. The hypothesis suggests a specific pattern in the distribution of these prime numbers, based on a mathematical function called the Riemann zeta function.

P vs NP Problem
P vs NP Problem

This problem asks whether every problem whose solution can be quickly verified by a computer can also be quickly solved by a computer. In simpler terms, it questions whether finding solutions is as easy as checking them. For example, given a Sudoku puzzle, verifying a solution is quick (polynomial time), but finding the solution might not be.

Navier-Stokes Existence and Smoothness
Navier-Stokes Existence and Smoothness

This problem involves understanding the behavior of fluids. The Navier-Stokes equations describe how fluids like water and air flow, but it's unclear whether solutions to these equations always exist and behave smoothly.

Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer Conjecture
Birch and Swinnerton-Dyer Conjecture

This conjecture relates to elliptic curves, which are mathematical objects with applications in number theory and cryptography. It suggests a deep connection between the number of rational points on an elliptic curve and a specific function associated with the curve.

Hodge Conjecture
Hodge Conjecture

The Hodge Conjecture involves certain shapes called algebraic cycles on complex manifolds. It suggests that certain classes of these cycles are actually combinations of simpler, algebraic cycles. Mathematically, it deals with cohomology classes and their representation as sums of algebraic cycles.

