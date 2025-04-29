5 Most Famous Pirate Ships in History

Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge
Edward "Blackbeard" Teach was one of the most feared pirates in history. In November 1717, he captured La Concorde, a massive French ship used to transport enslaved people. He refitted the Concorde, mounting 40 cannons on board and renaming her Queen Anne's Revenge.
Bartholomew Roberts’ Royal Fortune
Bartholomew "Black Bart" Roberts was one of the most successful pirates of all time, The largest Royal Fortune was a 40-cannon behemoth, manned by 157 men.
Sam Bellamy’s Whydah
In February 1717, pirate Sam Bellamy captured the Whydah (or Whydah Gally), a large British ship used to transport enslaved people. He was able to mount 28 cannons on her and, for a short while, he and his ship terrorized Atlantic shipping lanes.
Stede Bonnet’s Revenge
Major Stede Bonnet was a most unlikely pirate. He is probably the only pirate in history to ever buy his own ship; in 1717 he outfitted a ten-gun sloop he named Revenge.
Captain William Kidd’s Adventure Galley
In 1696, Captain William Kidd was a rising star in seafaring circles. He outfitted Adventure Galley, a 34-gun monster, and went into the business of hunting French vessels and pirates.