Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

5 Most Famous Pirate Ships in History

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The Queen Anne's Revenge was Blackbeard's notorious flagship, equipped with guns, and it struck fear into the hearts of sailors during its brief but infamous career.

Author Avatar
Authored by: Wion Web Desk
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

The Queen Anne's Revenge was Blackbeard's notorious flagship, equipped with guns, and it struck fear into the hearts of sailors during its brief but infamous career.

Wion Web Desk profile image
by Wion Web Desk
by Wion Web Desk
Photograph: (wikimedia commons)
Photograph: (wikimedia commons)
Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge
1717
1/5

Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge

Edward "Blackbeard" Teach was one of the most feared pirates in history. In November 1717, he captured La Concorde, a massive French ship used to transport enslaved people. He refitted the Concorde, mounting 40 cannons on board and renaming her Queen Anne's Revenge.

Bartholomew Roberts’ Royal Fortune
1719
2/5

Bartholomew Roberts’ Royal Fortune

Bartholomew "Black Bart" Roberts was one of the most successful pirates of all time, The largest Royal Fortune was a 40-cannon behemoth, manned by 157 men.

Sam Bellamy’s Whydah
1717
3/5

Sam Bellamy’s Whydah

In February 1717, pirate Sam Bellamy captured the Whydah (or Whydah Gally), a large British ship used to transport enslaved people. He was able to mount 28 cannons on her and, for a short while, he and his ship terrorized Atlantic shipping lanes.

Advertisment
Stede Bonnet’s Revenge
1717
4/5

Stede Bonnet’s Revenge

Major Stede Bonnet was a most unlikely pirate. He is probably the only pirate in history to ever buy his own ship; in 1717 he outfitted a ten-gun sloop he named Revenge.

Captain William Kidd’s Adventure Galley
1696
5/5

Captain William Kidd’s Adventure Galley

In 1696, Captain William Kidd was a rising star in seafaring circles. He outfitted Adventure Galley, a 34-gun monster, and went into the business of hunting French vessels and pirates.

history ships pirate
Wion Web Desk profile image
by Wion Web Desk
by Wion Web Desk
Advertisment
Subscribe