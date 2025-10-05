5 most expensive space accidents in history

Space exploration is costly and complex. Mistakes can cost millions or even billions and offer lessons for the future. Here are five of the most expensive errors in space history.
After a 16-day mission, the Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry, killing all seven astronauts onboard. The disaster cost about $13 billion to build and operate the shuttle fleet, with heavy impact on NASA’s program.
Seventy-three seconds after launch, Challenger exploded due to faulty O-rings in cold weather. The tragedy killed seven astronauts and led to losses estimated upwards of $5.5 billion in shuttle costs, deeply affecting US space efforts.
A software error caused by mixing metric and imperial units led this $125 million NASA probe to crash into Mars. The orbiter was lost just before entering orbit, marking a costly lesson about precision in engineering and communication.
The Soviet Salyut 2 failed when its launch rocket exploded days after launch, damaging the station beyond use. Estimated losses exceed $3 billion in today's terms, showing the vulnerability of complex space missions to launch failure.
The Russia-funded Phobos-Grunt mission to Mars's moon failed to leave Earth orbit due to technical issues. Estimated losses were around $170 million. A striking case of outdated technology and system failures costing heavily.