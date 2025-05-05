5 Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in the World

Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine (St. Lucia)
Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine is for indulging oneself in the depths of the sea experience. Designed as a submarine hotel, this place accommodates the need for privacy and adventure under one roof.
Palms Casino Resort – Empathy Suite
Designed by the famous artist Damien Hirst, the Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort blends art with opulence. Measuring some 9,000 square feet, the suite boasts two bedrooms, a private pool, and custom-made furniture.
Hotel President Wilson – Royal Penthouse Suite
The suite, which is located on the shores of Lake Geneva, is famous for beautiful views as well as outstanding levels of safety. The whole top floor of the hotel is given to this suite which has 12 bedrooms, a Steinway grand piano, and a private elevator.
The Mark Hotel – The Mark Penthouse
The hotel owns the claim for being the largest hotel suite in all of America, at an impressive 10,000 square feet. In addition to being "the most dazzling," it holds five bedrooms, six full baths, and an outdoor rooftop terrace which affords unobstructed views of Central Park.
Burj Al Arab – Royal Suite
Burj Al Arab – Royal Suite is commonly called the world's only seven-star hotel. The Royal Suite is a two-story masterpiece decorated with 24-carat gold accents, a private library, and a rotating bed.