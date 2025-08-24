/5 most expensive Indian cricket jersey sponsorship deals: Dream11, Paytm and more

From Oppo to Dream11, take a look at the five most expensive jersey sponsors of the Indian cricket team. These multi-crore deals highlight the commercial power of Indian cricket.
(Disclaimer: The data is sourced from Financial Express)
Oppo holds the record for the most expensive cricket jersey deal in Indian history. In 2017, they paid a massive ₹1,079 crore (approximately $162 million) for just two years of sponsorship.
Byju’s took over Oppo’s jersey sponsorship in 2019 with a deal worth over ₹1,000 crore (approximately $150 million). The edtech giant was riding high on success, but despite the huge amount of money involved, its time ended in 2023 due to financial crises.
Star India made a bold move from 2014 to 2017, paying ₹1.92 crore (approximately $290,000) per match, and ₹61 lakhs (approximately $92,000) per ICC match for the jersey. This period marked the peak of Star’s broadcasting power, as it controlled Indian cricket’s media rights. However, the evolving digital media landscape soon changed the entire scenario.
For over a decade, Sahara’s logo was a constant on Team India’s jersey, paying ₹3.34 crore (approximately $505,000) per match. The deal was one of the earliest big-money sponsorships, but after regulatory issues, Sahara’s deal ended in 2013.
Dream11 became the latest sponsor in 2023, signing a ₹358 crore (approximately $54 million) deal for Team India’s jersey. While fantasy sports were booming, new gaming regulations, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025, passed by the Union Government of India, have created uncertainty for Dream11.