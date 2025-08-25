/5 most expensive F-22 crashes in US Air Force history

Over the years, the US Air Force has faced several catastrophic incidents involving the Raptor, some resulting in complete write-offs and others requiring eye-watering repair bills.
The F-22 Raptor is often hailed as the crown jewel of American air power, combining stealth, speed and unrivalled manoeuvrability. But its cutting-edge design comes at a staggering financial cost, not only in production but also in accidents. With each aircraft valued at around $150 million, even minor mishaps translate into huge losses. Over the years, the US Air Force has faced several catastrophic incidents involving the Raptor, some resulting in complete write-offs and others requiring eye-watering repair bills.
One of the most expensive accidents occurred in November 2010, when an F-22 crashed near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during a routine training mission. The pilot tragically lost his life, and the aircraft was destroyed beyond recovery. The crash was later traced to issues with the oxygen supply system, which had already raised concerns among pilots. The incident marked one of the first fatal losses of a Raptor and cost the Air Force an entire jet.
In 2012, another major financial blow struck when an F-22 stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, caught fire during ground operations. Flames engulfed the aircraft while it was being prepared for a training sortie. Although the pilot escaped unharmed, the damage to the Raptor was extensive. Repair costs ran into tens of millions of dollars, making it one of the most expensive non-flight-related mishaps in the fleet’s history.
In December 2004, an F-22 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, suffered a major accident during a test flight but managed to crash-land in Virginia. The aircraft sustained severe damage to its fuselage and wings after a malfunction caused loss of control. Although the pilot survived, the repair bill exceeded $40 million, highlighting how even recoverable Raptors cost as much as entire squadrons of conventional aircraft to fix.
Another costly incident unfolded in May 2020, when an F-22 crashed during a routine training flight near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The pilot successfully ejected, but the aircraft was completely destroyed. With each Raptor valued in the $150 million range, the financial impact was enormous, further shrinking an already limited fleet of fewer than 190 operational aircraft.
In December 2018, an F-22 stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, skidded off the runway after landing gear failure. Although the aircraft was not destroyed, the damage was so extensive that repair costs were estimated at $35 million.