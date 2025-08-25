/5 most expensive F-22 crashes in US Air Force history

The F-22 Raptor is often hailed as the crown jewel of American air power, combining stealth, speed and unrivalled manoeuvrability. But its cutting-edge design comes at a staggering financial cost, not only in production but also in accidents. With each aircraft valued at around $150 million, even minor mishaps translate into huge losses. Over the years, the US Air Force has faced several catastrophic incidents involving the Raptor, some resulting in complete write-offs and others requiring eye-watering repair bills.

