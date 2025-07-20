/5 most deadliest planes that are not fighter jets

The B-2 Spirit, also known as the Stealth Bomber, is a flying wing designed to sneak past enemy defences and drop nuclear or conventional bombs without ever being seen. Its radar-evading stealth technology allows it to penetrate the most advanced air defence systems undetected. It carries up to 18,000 kg of precision-guided munitions and can deliver a nuclear strike without warning. Costing over $2 billion per unit, the B-2 is one of the most expensive and rare aircraft in the world, with only 21 in service.