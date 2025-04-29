Advertisment
Photos

5 Most Dangerous Places for Tourists

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Snake Island, or Ilha da Queimada Grande, is off the coast of Brazil and is infamous for being home to the highly venomous golden lancehead pit viper, a snake species found nowhere else.

Death Valley
California
1/5

Death Valley

Extreme heat and an unforgiving desert environment. Temperatures can reach life-threatening levels in the summer. This intense heat is the main hazard for anyone visiting.

Chernobyl
Ukraine
2/5

Chernobyl

The site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, Chernobyl remains a dangerous place due to radioactive contamination. Though guided tours are now available, the risk of exposure to radiation is still a concern for visitors.

Snake Island
Brazil
3/5

Snake Island

Highly venomous snakes everywhere. This island has one of the highest concentrations of deadly snakes in the world, making it extremely dangerous to step foot there.

Mount Everest
Nepal
4/5

Mount Everest

Thin air and extreme altitude. Low oxygen (hypoxia) and brutal cold make Everest deadly. Climbers face life-threatening conditions the higher they go. Temperatures are well below freezing, and sudden storms or avalanches can occur.

Danakil Depression
Ethiopia
5/5

Danakil Depression

Danakil Depression is known for extreme heat and toxic natural features. The blistering temperatures and poisonous gases make this desert perilous. Heat exhaustion is a constant threat here.

