5 Most Dangerous Places for Tourists

Death Valley
Extreme heat and an unforgiving desert environment. Temperatures can reach life-threatening levels in the summer. This intense heat is the main hazard for anyone visiting.
Chernobyl
The site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, Chernobyl remains a dangerous place due to radioactive contamination. Though guided tours are now available, the risk of exposure to radiation is still a concern for visitors.
Snake Island
Highly venomous snakes everywhere. This island has one of the highest concentrations of deadly snakes in the world, making it extremely dangerous to step foot there.
Mount Everest
Thin air and extreme altitude. Low oxygen (hypoxia) and brutal cold make Everest deadly. Climbers face life-threatening conditions the higher they go. Temperatures are well below freezing, and sudden storms or avalanches can occur.
Danakil Depression
Danakil Depression is known for extreme heat and toxic natural features. The blistering temperatures and poisonous gases make this desert perilous. Heat exhaustion is a constant threat here.