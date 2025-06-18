/5 most dangerous asteroids that threaten Earth...and 1 that scared us all

Asteroids zoom freely in deep, dark space. Sometimes, they come pretty close to Earth. Several space rocks are on course to smash into Earth in the future. Here are the five most dangerous asteroids for Earth.
NASA and other space agencies have discovered quite a few asteroids that pose a threat to Earth. There was Apophis, which threatened to smash into our planet in 2029. Then there was another one which could have crashed into us in the mid-2030s. The one that scared everyone is asteroid 2024 YR4, which was discovered earlier this year. Calculations showed that it was on a trajectory that threatens a collision with Earth. However, that changed quickly, and now it is expected to smash into the Moon. Here are all the asteroids that scientists are almost sure will crash into Earth sometime in the future.
Officially named 101955 Bennu (1999 RQ36), Bennu poses the biggest threat to Earth. It was discovered in 1999 and has a 1 in 2,700 chance of hitting our planet. However, the dangerous approach is not due until Sept. 24, 2182. However, scientists have already poking it to learn more about it before the expected collision.
Asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) also poses a grave threat to Earth. But the chances of a collision are 1 in 34,500. It was discovered in February 1950, got lost for 50 years and again made an appearance. Observations have shown that 1950 DA is a loose rubble-pile asteroid. If it were to collide with Earth, the energy released would be equivalent to 75 billion tons of TNT. That would cause a global catastrophe and wipe out humanity from the face of Earth.
The European Space Agency recently added 2025 FA22 to its list of the Top five asteroids that pose a risk to the planet. It has a diameter of 656 feet and can smash into Earth on September 19, 2089. The chances of an impact are only 0.01% right now. But before 2089, it will visit us this year itself, on September 18, after which it will disappear again.
Asteroid 2023 TL4 was discovered in 2023 and was quickly flagged as potentially hazardous. Astronomers have calculated that 2023 TL4 has a 0.00055% — or 1 in 181,000 — chance of hitting Earth. But this occurrence is also way into the future - Oct 10, 2119.
This asteroid has been playing hide and seek with scientists. It has not been seen since 2007. NASA has predicted that it has a 0.0000096% — or 1 in 10 million — chance of colliding with our planet on March 3, 2030. In fact, it was here in Oct, 2024 as well. Thankfully, it sailed away without threatening us.
The list of potentially dangerous asteroids is incomplete without the mention of 99942 Apophis. This asteroid was discovered in June 2004 and was quickly deemed a threat by astronomers. It looked set to collide with Earth in 25 years. Experts across the world started observing it, and calculations finally proved in 2021 that Apophis is not a danger to our planet. On April 13, 2029, it will fly by at a distance of 32,000 kilometres, a tenth of the distance to the Moon. Scientists are gearing up to study the space rock up close.