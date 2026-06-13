/5 Mind-Blowing FIFA World Cup Records Only Brazil Holds

The five-time champions, Brazil, will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco on Sunday (Jun 14), in their quest for a record sixth world title. However, five distinctive records belong to them. Let’s look at them.
Brazil has featured in each of the 23 contested FIFA World Cups, including the ongoing edition in the US, Canada and Mexico. From the inaugural edition in Uruguay in 1930 to the latest, Brazil has 100 per cent attendance in FIFA World Cups. They have never failed to qualify, boycotted or been ruled out via play-offs.
While Germany and Italy are closely behind with four stars on their chest, Brazil is the only country to have won five FIFA World Cup titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002). What’s more impressive? They achieved this feat across four continents, including Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, proving their dominance.
Imagine winning five FIFA World Cups, unbelievable. Now imagine winning 11 World Cup matches on the trot, unthinkable. Brazil had achieved this feat. From 2002 to 2006, they won 11 consecutive matches, including seven in the 2002 edition (in Japan and South Korea) to lift the title and four in the following edition in 2006. Zinedine Zidane’s French side beat them 1-0 in the quarterfinals to end their streak.
Although it’s more of an individual accolade, it belongs to Brazil’s football history. The late Brazilian striker, Pele, is the only player to date to have won three FIFA World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). At 17, he won his and his country’s maiden WC, also becoming the youngest to score in the tournament's history.
Because Brazil has featured in all contested World Cups, they undeniably top the charts for most goals scored, most matches played, and most tournaments appeared in. In 23 FIFA World Cup appearances, Brazil has played 114 matches and counting, winning 76, eight more than the second best (Germany – 68). They have also scored the most goals (237).