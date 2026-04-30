/5 Massive Returns Expected at WWE Backlash 2026

With WWE Backlash 2026 set for Tampa, the rumour mill is spinning. From Sheamus's recovery to the potential shock return of Kairi Sane, here are 5 superstars who could return this May.
The women’s division could have its former champion, Carmella, returning to the WWE ring for the first time in three years. Away from pro-wrestling since her departure from the company in 2025, Carmella has recently teased a comeback any time soon.
Sheamus has been away from WWE programming due to requiring shoulder surgery for lingering issues. After being sidelined for several months, the ‘Celtic Warrior’ could make his anticipated comeback at Backlash 2026. Moreover, given that Oba Femi’s open challenge on RAW is still on, Sheamus as his opponent would fill the arenas.
Since suffering an ankle injury on the February 6 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Green has been away from WWE’s live TV. With the WWE releasing Alba Fyre, one half of her ‘Secret Hervice’ faction, Chelsea could be back sooner rather than later, most likely at the next PPV event, the Backlash.
Bronson Reed, member of ‘The Vision’, suffered a torn bicep during his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and The Original El Grande Americano, later undergoing surgery to recover, per the latest reports. Although his return timeline is unavailable, Reed could surprise everyone, likely during the Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker match at Backlash 2026.
On April 24, WWE released around 25 wrestlers, with the most surprising name being Kairi Sen, who was in the midst of a months-long storyline with Asuka in The Kabuki Warriors. After her release, the fans made #WeWantKairi trend worldwide. At Backlash, she could return during the scheduled bout between Asuka and IYO SKY.