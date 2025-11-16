/5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket

As India fell short by 30 runs against South Africa on Sunday (Nov 16), here’s a look at the five lowest victory margins recorded at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
In a tense, low-scoring clash, India edged past England by just 28 runs at Eden Gardens. Chandrashekhar and Prasanna spun a web as England fell short chasing 192 in a thrilling finish
South Africa edged out India by 30 runs in a dramatic Test at Eden Gardens. The visitors opened with 159, and India replied with 189 to take a slim lead. South Africa then posted 153 in their second innings, setting India a target of 124. The chase never settled, and the hosts folded for 93.
A classic encounter where Pakistan sealed a 46-run win. Sachin’s heroic 136 went in vain as India crumbled under pressure in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.
India defeated the mighty West Indies by 85 runs. Bishan Singh Bedi and Madan Lal starred with the ball to hand India a memorable victory in Kolkata.
Australia outclassed India by 94 runs in a gripping contest. Richie Benaud’s all-round brilliance helped the visitors defend 231 and secure a hard-fought win at Eden Gardens.