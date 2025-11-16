LOGIN
5 lowest victory margin at Eden Gardens in Test cricket

Published: Nov 16, 2025, 17:04 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 17:04 IST

As India fell short by 30 runs against South Africa on Sunday (Nov 16), here’s a look at the five lowest victory margins recorded at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India vs England, 1972
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs England, 1972

In a tense, low-scoring clash, India edged past England by just 28 runs at Eden Gardens. Chandrashekhar and Prasanna spun a web as England fell short chasing 192 in a thrilling finish

India vs South Africa, 2025
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs South Africa, 2025

South Africa edged out India by 30 runs in a dramatic Test at Eden Gardens. The visitors opened with 159, and India replied with 189 to take a slim lead. South Africa then posted 153 in their second innings, setting India a target of 124. The chase never settled, and the hosts folded for 93.

Pakistan vs India, 1999
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan vs India, 1999

A classic encounter where Pakistan sealed a 46-run win. Sachin’s heroic 136 went in vain as India crumbled under pressure in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.

India vs West Indies, 1974
(Photograph: AFP)

India vs West Indies, 1974

India defeated the mighty West Indies by 85 runs. Bishan Singh Bedi and Madan Lal starred with the ball to hand India a memorable victory in Kolkata.

Australia vs India, 1956
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia vs India, 1956

Australia outclassed India by 94 runs in a gripping contest. Richie Benaud’s all-round brilliance helped the visitors defend 231 and secure a hard-fought win at Eden Gardens.

