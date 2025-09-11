/5 lowest team totals in Asia Cup history (overall), UAE feature on multiple occasions

Here is a look at five lowest totals in Asia Cup history as India beat UAE by nine wickets after bowling them out for 57 in their tournament opener on Wednesday (Sep 10). The list also features Hong Kong and Sri Lanka who are also part of the unfortunate club.
In the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE, Hong Kong were bowled out for just 38 while chasing a 194-run target. This remains the lowest total in the tournament's history as Pakistan won by 155 runs.
In the 2023 Asia Cup final, India's Mohammed Siraj dominated as Sri Lanka, the co-hosts, were bowled out for 50. India chased down the total in only 6.1 overs to clinch the ODI-format Asia Cup.
On Wednesday (10 Sep 2025), the UAE were bowled out for 57 against a stern Indian bowling attack. UAE didn’t stand a chance against a formidable Indian attack as the Men in Blue won by nine wickets, chasing the 58-run target in 4.1 overs.
In the Asia Cup 2016, MS Dhoni’s Indian side showed no mercy on the opposition as the UAE were restricted to 81/9 in 20 overs. In reply, India won the match in 10.1 overs, registering a famous victory in the tournament.
UAE feature on the list for the third time, having been bowled out by Bangladesh on 82 in the 2016 Asia Cup. This came after Bangladesh were restricted to 133/8 in their innings before the UAE batting collapse was triggered.