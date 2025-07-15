/5 Lowest team scores in Test cricket – West Indies join unwanted list

Here is a list of the five lowest team scores in Test cricket as West Indies join the unwanted list after they were bowled out for 27 by Australia at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday (July 14). The list also features South Africa and New Zealand as well.
New Zealand lead the unwanted list having been bowled out for 26 runs in 1955 against England in Auckland. The visitors won the match by an innings and 20 runs, inflicting New Zealand on the unwanted list.
West Indies are now the team with second-lowest total by a team in Test cricket having been bowled out for 27. Playing against the Aussies at Sabina Park, Mitchell Starc’s six wickets condemned the hosts to the unwanted tally.
Playing against England at Gqeberha in 1896, hosts South Africa were bundled out for 30 runs recording the side’s lowest tally in a Test innings. England would later go on to win the match by 288 runs, with South Africa getting bowled out for a score of below 100 in both innings.
28 years on from their embarrassing defeat, South Africa were at again when they faced England, this time at Edgbaston in June 1924. The visitors were bowled out for 30 in the first innings and lost by an innings and 18 runs.
South Africa’s poor run sees them feature for the third time on the list having been bowled out for 35 in April 1899. Again playing against England at Cape Town, the Proteas lost by 210 runs, highlighting England’s dominance in cricket in the late 1890s.