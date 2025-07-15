/From Hanif Mohammad to Alastair Cook: 5 longest individual innings (by minutes) in Tests

From Hanif Mohammad to Alastair Cook, here's a look at top five players with longest individual innings (by minutes) in Test cricket history. This list also includes Gary Kirsten, Sanath Jayasuriya and Len Hutton.
The former Pakistani batter, Hanif Mohammad tops the list of longest individual innings in Test cricket by minutes. During a match between Pakistan and West Indies in Bridgetown, 1958, Mohammad scored 337 runs, including 24 fours and batted for 970 minutes to set this record.
South African batting legend Gary Kirsten comes second on this list. In 1999, during a match between South Africa and England, he played a great innings of 275 runs in 642 balls, including 24 fours. He batted for 878 minutes during this innings.
One of the best in the business English batter Alastair Cook is third on this list. During a match between England and Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, 2015, Cook played a great innings of 263 runs off 528 balls, including 18 fours. During this innings, he batted for 836 minutes.
Sri Lankan batting machine, Jayasuriya is fourth on this list. During a match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo,1997, Jayasuriya scored 340 runs in 578 balls, including 36 fours and two sixes. In this great innings, he held the guard for 799 minutes.
A veteran of the game, English batter Len Hutton comes fifth on this list. In 1938, during a match between England and Australia, Hutton scored a huge score of 364 runs, including 35 fours. During this innings, he was at the crease for 797 minutes.