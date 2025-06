(Photograph: Australian Open )

Australian Open final (2022)

At the 2022 Australian Open final, Rafael Nadal of Spain pulled off one of the greatest comebacks of his career against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in an exhausting contest that lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes. Medvedev dominated the first two sets and looked firm to close out the match. However, Nadal, playing in his 29th Grand Slam final, slowly turned the match around with smart groundstrokes and strategic net play. He won the next three sets, overcoming a deficit in the final set to lift his 21st Grand Slam title in some style. Scoreline: 2–6, 6–7(5-7), 6–4, 6–4, 7–5.