/5 legendary fighter jets pilots loved to fly

It isn’t just raw speed, firepower, or the number of confirmed kills that turn an aircraft into a legend. For the pilots who strapped in and flew them, the jets they never forgot were the ones that felt alive: balanced, responsive, and almost intuitive in the heat of combat. From Cold War icons to supersonic classics, these machines stood out not just for what they could do on paper, but for the confidence and connection they inspired in their crews. These five fighter jets weren’t simply tools of war; they became trusted companions in the sky, earning reputations built on agility, reliability, and pure pilot joy. Here’s why these aircraft are still spoken of with real affection decades after their first flights.