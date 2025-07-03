/5 leaders who could replace Zelenskyy if Ukraine loses the war

Russia recently captured Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast. With Ukraine’s war ongoing, questions grow about who could lead next if President Zelenskyy steps down. Key figures include Zaluzhnyi, Budanov, Poroshenko, Stefanchuk, and Tymoshenko, each with different strengths and public support.
Since the war with Russia began, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has led Ukraine through crisis. But with ongoing conflict and public debate, attention is turning to who could step in if Zelenskyy leaves office or Ukraine faces defeat.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and now ambassador to the UK, is widely respected for his wartime leadership. A February 2025 poll showed him leading hypothetical presidential races with 27.2 per cent support.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, is known for his bold operations and strategic planning. He has gained public trust, especially among those who want a strong military leader, he can be considered, although he has less political experience.
Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s president from 2014 to 2019, remains a leading opposition figure. He has a loyal base and experience in crisis; however, he faces criticism over past corruption allegations and war fatigue among voters.
Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), is a close Zelenskyy ally and he is visible in government decision-making. He could become a leader; however, he lacks independent popularity.
Yulia Tymoshenko, former prime minister and leader of the Batkivshchyna party, is a seasoned politician with a strong following. Her experience is an asset; however, her polarising reputation and past few controversies may affect her.