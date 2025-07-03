LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /5 leaders who could replace Zelenskyy if Ukraine loses the war

5 leaders who could replace Zelenskyy if Ukraine loses the war

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 20:51 IST

Russia recently captured Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast. With Ukraine’s war ongoing, questions grow about who could lead next if President Zelenskyy steps down. Key figures include Zaluzhnyi, Budanov, Poroshenko, Stefanchuk, and Tymoshenko, each with different strengths and public support.

Ukraine’s Leadership
1 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Ukraine’s Leadership

Since the war with Russia began, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has led Ukraine through crisis. But with ongoing conflict and public debate, attention is turning to who could step in if Zelenskyy leaves office or Ukraine faces defeat.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi - The Popular General
2 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Valerii Zaluzhnyi - The Popular General

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and now ambassador to the UK, is widely respected for his wartime leadership. A February 2025 poll showed him leading hypothetical presidential races with 27.2 per cent support.

Kyrylo Budanov - The Intelligence Chief
3 / 6
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Kyrylo Budanov - The Intelligence Chief

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, is known for his bold operations and strategic planning. He has gained public trust, especially among those who want a strong military leader, he can be considered, although he has less political experience.

Petro Poroshenko – The Former President
4 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Petro Poroshenko – The Former President

Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s president from 2014 to 2019, remains a leading opposition figure. He has a loyal base and experience in crisis; however, he faces criticism over past corruption allegations and war fatigue among voters.

Ruslan Stefanchuk – The Parliament Speaker
5 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Ruslan Stefanchuk – The Parliament Speaker

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), is a close Zelenskyy ally and he is visible in government decision-making. He could become a leader; however, he lacks independent popularity.

Yulia Tymoshenko – The Veteran Politician
6 / 6
(Photograph:Reuters)

Yulia Tymoshenko – The Veteran Politician

Yulia Tymoshenko, former prime minister and leader of the Batkivshchyna party, is a seasoned politician with a strong following. Her experience is an asset; however, her polarising reputation and past few controversies may affect her.

Trending Photo

5 leaders who could replace Zelenskyy if Ukraine loses the war
6

5 leaders who could replace Zelenskyy if Ukraine loses the war

5 war strategy lessons India can learn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict
8

5 war strategy lessons India can learn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict

No Nadal, Federer or Djokovic: These 10 doubles players made tennis history with career golden slams
11

No Nadal, Federer or Djokovic: These 10 doubles players made tennis history with career golden slams

5 advanced US weapons now out of reach for Ukraine: A strategic advantage for Russia?
7

5 advanced US weapons now out of reach for Ukraine: A strategic advantage for Russia?

5 Russian weapons that failed to deliver in the Ukraine war
6

5 Russian weapons that failed to deliver in the Ukraine war