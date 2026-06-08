/5 late-night activities that keep you motivated for 3 AM FIFA World Cup matches

The football spectacle is just around the corner, with fans worldwide eager to catch all the action spread across several time zones. With plenty of 3 AM matches scheduled, especially in India, here are five things you can do to keep yourself up and motivated for late games.
15 minutes before the 3 AM FIFA World Cup game begins, indulge in pre-game chats with friends on social media, tracking line-ups, quotes from coaches and much more. Those more enthusiastic about the late-night matches can prepare their playing XI or engage in rapid fires to keep their minds fresh and ready for the matches.
Nothing beats the thrill of watching a 3 AM game with some desi snacks. While tracking calories is as crucial as enjoying matches, preparing a healthy desi mid-night snack, like masala makhanas, butter popcorns, and even ordering a large pizza for a group get-together would do wonders.
Midway through the game and even before the match begins, host a mini–EA Sport FIFA game with fans and online friends worldwide. A quick, thrilling one-on-one session keeps your mind active and fresh for the second half. If not on the PlayStation, playing on mobile phones can also keep one active.
Internet has so much more to offer than just memes. Instead of just scrolling it for fun before the 3 AM matches, football fans can tune in to football fan vlogs and spaces (on X), engaging in detailed discussion over the playing XIs, the predicted result and its impact heading into the business end of the tournament.
It’s hard to stay awake until 3 AM for those working throughout the day. But the love for football can always push you to do that. To stay awake for late games, maintain a ‘cooling’ pre-match routine. Step into the bathroom for a quick cold face wash or a refreshing shower. Crank up the AC or ensure your fan is positioned directly on your viewing spot, and swap into a breathable, lightweight jersey.