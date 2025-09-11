/From United States to China, 5 largest countries in the world by area

According to data from Worldometer, here's a look at the top five largest countries in the world by area. This list includes the likes of Russia, China, and the United States. Did your nation make the cut? Check it out.
Russia is the largest country by area in the world. It covers about 17,098,242 sq km, which is more than one-eighth of all land on Earth. Most people in Russia lives in the western part, which is closer to Europe. Its land area alone is 16,376,870 sq km and covers 11 percent of the world’s landmass.
Canada is the second largest country in the world, with a total area of 9,984,670 sq km. It has world’s longest coastline, which is 243,000 km long and the land area over 9,093,510 sq km. Canada is also famous for its lakes and forests, and holds 6.11 percent of the total world’s land share.
China comes next on this list with an area of 9,706,961 sq km and it is also the most populated country with more than 1.4 billion people. The land area of China is 9,388,211 sq km.
The United States is the fourth-largest country in the world, covering 9,372,610 sq km and its land area is 9,147,420 sq km. US landscapes are highly diverse and ranges from deserts to forests or even tropical regions. The United States holds 6.14 percent of the world’s land area.
Brazil is the biggest country in South America and the Southern Hemisphere, with an area of 8,515,767 sq km. Its land area is 8,358,140 sq km. Brazil is famous for the Amazon Rainforest, which has the world’s richest biodiversity. Brazil covers up 5.61 percent of the world’s land share.