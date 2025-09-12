From Saudi Arabia to China, 5 largest countries in Asia by area - Where does India stands?

As per a report by World Atlas, here's a look at the top five largest countries in the Asia by area. This list includes the likes of India, China, and Saudi Arabia. Did your nation make the cut? Check it out.
Russia is the largest country in the world as well as in Asia. Its land spreads over both Europe and Asia. This region is full of forests and mountains. Russia borders large countries like China, Mongolia and Kazakhstan.
China is the second-largest country in Asia and also one of the most populous places in the world. It is known for being home to one of the oldest civilizations. China also shares its borders with 14 different countries, the highest number for any nation.
India ranks third in Asia on this list and is the seventh-largest country in the world by area. It is well known for the Himalayas, the Western Ghats, tiger reserves and monuments like the Taj Mahal. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, it is the world’s largest democracy.
Kazakhstan takes the fourth position on the list. This Central Asian nation borders countries like Russia and China. Its land features deserts, vast plains and mountains. The country has plenty of oil, gas and minerals, which boost its economy.
Saudi Arabia is the fifth largest country in Asia and the biggest in the Middle East. Most of its area is desert, including the world’s largest sand desert. Saudi Arabia also plays a key role in the global economy because of its large oil reserves and exports.