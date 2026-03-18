/5 IPL stats that are TRUE but sound FAKE | Fourth one is shocking

Considering the position he holds in Indian Cricket and the IPL, it's hard to accept that Virat Kohli has never been part of an IPL auction to date. With the 19th edition set to commence on March 28, it’s important to know that Kohli was picked as a draft player by RCB from the Under-19 category in 2008 for just $30,000. RCB has retained Kohli ahead of each auction since.