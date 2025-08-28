From Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indians to win POTM award in maiden T20I match.
Badrinath played his first T20I for India in 2011 against the West Indies. He top-scored for the team with 43 runs from 37 balls, hitting five fours. India posted 159/6, and later restricted the hosts to 143/5. Badrinath’s match-winning knock earned him the Player of the Match award.
Dinesh Karthik made his T20I debut against South Africa in December 2006. Chasing 127 on a tough Johannesburg pitch, he stayed unbeaten on 31 from 28 balls, including three fours and a six. India won with just one ball to spare, and Karthik was named Player of the Match.
Ishan Kishan impressed everyone on his T20I debut against England in 2021. After India lost KL Rahul early, he joined Virat Kohli to add 94 runs for the second wicket. Kishan hammered 56 off 32 balls with five fours and four sixes. His explosive batting helped India to chase the target and earned him the Player of the Match award.
Suryakumar Yadav made his mark in a match with a brilliant 57 off 31 balls, including a 28-ball fifty. Suryakumar’s fireworks won him the Player of the Match award.
Rinku Singh got his T20I debut after two strong IPL seasons, playing against Ireland in 2023. In the second match, he showed his talent with a quickfire 38 off 21 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. His attacking knock earned him the Player of the Match award.