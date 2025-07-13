/From Mithali Raj to Harmanpreet Kaur: 5 Indian women to play most international cricket matches

From Mithali Raj to Harmanpreet Kaur, here's a look at five Indian women to have played the most international cricket matches.
Harmanpreet Kaur sets a new record by becoming the Indian woman with the most international appearances. She played her 334th match during the fifth T20I against England in Birmingham on Saturday (Jul 12), breaking Mithali Raj’s previous record of 333 appearances across all formats.
The former Indian women's captain, Mithali Raj, has played 333 matches across all formats. She is widely respected as one of the best female batters the game has seen.
The legendary fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami, has played 284 international matches for India. Known as one of the greatest bowlers in women’s cricket, Jhulan has picked up 355 wickets in 286 games across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
Smriti Mandhana is one of the best batters in the current batting lineup. She has played 262 matches so far and is known for her impactful and aggressive batting style, often playing match-winning innings for the team.
Deepti Sharma is a dependable all-rounder in the Indian Women's Team. She has played 240 international matches, scoring 3,719 runs across formats. She has also picked 302 wickets in international cricket.