5 Indian Temples that Defy Science

Jaganath Temple
The Jagannath Temple, one of the Char Dhams, is famous for its mysterious construction. The temple flag always flutters in the opposite direction of the wind, and the main temple casts no shadow at any time of the day—defying the principles of light and physics.
Mehndipur Balaji Temple
Mehndipur Balaji Temple is not just another temple but a place where the power of faith meets strange and mysterious rituals. This temple is known for its role in curing ailments caused by black magic or evil spirits.
Kamakhya Temple
Kamakhya Temple is a site of immense spiritual significance and mystique. Dedicated to the Goddess Kamakhya, it is believed to be one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Peethas. What sets this temple apart is its association with the 'bleeding goddess' phenomenon. Every year during the Ambubachi Mela, the temple's sanctum sanctorum reportedly undergoes menstruation-like bleeding, a mystery that defies scientific explanation and continues to intrigue devotees and scholars alike.
Kailasa Temple
The Kailasa Temple is like no other. It's built on a single rock; inside, some carvings tell stories from the Ramayana. Archaeologists think we still need to figure out around 30 million carvings in Sanskrit. Some say it's mysterious because no one today has the skills to make something so detailed. When you visit, you will feel the special vibes inside this holy temple complex.
Veerabhadra Temple
Famous for its hanging pillar, the Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi is a marvel of ancient Indian engineering. One of the 70 pillars in the temple hangs off the ground, and the space beneath it is so thin that you can place a cloth underneath, and it won’t touch the floor. Built in the Vijayanagara style of architecture, the temple's unique structure has long baffled visitors.