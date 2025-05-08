5 Indian Temples that Defy Science

Source: pexels

4 /5

Kailasa Temple

The Kailasa Temple is like no other. It's built on a single rock; inside, some carvings tell stories from the Ramayana. Archaeologists think we still need to figure out around 30 million carvings in Sanskrit. Some say it's mysterious because no one today has the skills to make something so detailed. When you visit, you will feel the special vibes inside this holy temple complex.