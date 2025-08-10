/From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in international cricket

From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in international cricket.
The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, tops the list of Indian players with most Player of the Match awards. He was awarded POTM on 76 occasions across 664 outings (Test+ODI+T20I).
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli features second on the list of Indian players with most Player of the Match awards. The star batter has been honored with POTM awards on 69 occasions in 550 matches and counting.
India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. In 499 international matches, he has won 44 POTM awards.
Former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, was awarded POTM award on 37 occasions across 424 outings.
In 402 matches across formats, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has 34 POTM awards to his name.