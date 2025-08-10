LOGIN
From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in international cricket

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 18:13 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 18:13 IST

From Yuvraj Singh to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian players with most Player of the Match awards in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar - 76 awards
(Photograph: Retuers)

Sachin Tendulkar - 76 awards

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, tops the list of Indian players with most Player of the Match awards. He was awarded POTM on 76 occasions across 664 outings (Test+ODI+T20I).

Virat Kohli - 69 awards
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 69 awards

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli features second on the list of Indian players with most Player of the Match awards. The star batter has been honored with POTM awards on 69 occasions in 550 matches and counting.

Rohit Sharma - 44 awards
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma - 44 awards

India's current ODI skipper, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. In 499 international matches, he has won 44 POTM awards.

Sourav Ganguly - 37 awards
(Photograph: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly - 37 awards

Former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, was awarded POTM award on 37 occasions across 424 outings.

Yuvraj Singh - 34 awards
(Photograph: X)

Yuvraj Singh - 34 awards

In 402 matches across formats, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has 34 POTM awards to his name.

