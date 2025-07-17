/From Kapil Dev to Javagal Srinath: 5 Indian players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests

From Kapil Dev to Javagal Srinath, here's a look at the top five Indian players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests. This list also includes Vinoo Mankad, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble.
The former Indian player, Vinoo Mankad, comes first on this list. In 44 Test matches, he scored 2109 runs at an average of 31.47. He also took 162 Test wickets at a bowling average of 32.32.
The former Indian World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, comes second on this list. He scored 5248 runs in 131 Test matches at an average of 31.05. He also took 434 wickets at a bowling average of 29.64.
Ravi Shastri, known for his stylish batting, comes third on this list. He scored 3830 runs in 80 Test matches at an average of 35.79. The left-arm orthodox also took 151 Test wicket during his Test career.
The former Indian leggie comes fourth on this list. In 132 Test matches, Kumble scored 2506 runs at an average of 17.77. He also took 619 wickets at a bowling average of 29.65.
Javagal Srinath was one of the fastest bowlers in Test cricket history for India. He played 67 Test matches and took 236 wickets at a bowling average of 30.49. He also scored 1009 runs at an average of 14.21.