/5 Indian players who will rule Test cricket in future

With one breed of Indian cricketers already retired or on the verge of retiring, it’s time for the youngsters to step up and make the future about themselves. Check out the names who can.
A star batter already, Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to rule Indian Test cricket for at least a decade. With technique, style, the right arrogance about his game and maturity on his side, the left-handed opener is ready to take on the world.
Following his shaky Test debut in the UK, Sai played just one more game against England but retained his place in the Test side for the West Indies series. The left-handed batter upped his performance against Australia A in two home Tests, strengthening his chances of securing the pivotal number three spot in the red-ball side, and should he showcase his talent, he could make that number about himself.
The handy all-rounder Washington Sundar is another name on this list. A fierce competitor and a top performer, Sundar makes life easy for every captain with his dual abilities. While he comes across as Ravi Ashwin’s right replacement for the spin that he offers, his batting is his most exciting part, making him an invaluable player in the Test side and one for the future.
A seam-bowling all-rounder, Nitish Reddy, is a big stage player, and on his limited outings in the whites, he has proved it. The right-handed batter has a Test hundred to his name at the MCG, while delivering with the new ball on the latest UK tour. Considering that the team management might experiment with his role and position, Reddy’s game will elevate and help India in future.
A fine keeper-batter, Dhruv Jurel, is a surprise pick on this list. A technical sound cricketer and an impressive gloveman behind the stumps, Jurel has all the tools that could see him scale heights either as a batter or just a keeper-batter in Tests. His temperament has helped experts take note of his game.