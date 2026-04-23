/5 Indian Players to Play for CSK and MI in IPL

From Ambati Rayudu to the recent move of Deepak Chahar, discover the 5 legendary Indian players who have played for both CSK and MI. See their title wins and how they performed for the IPL's biggest rivals.
Rayudu is perhaps the most decorated Indian player to play for the two most successful IPL teams. Winning six IPL titles in total, Rayudu won three each with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015 and 2017) and Chennai Super Kings (2018, 2021 and 2023).
Another high-profile name to play for both MI and CSK is Harbhajan Singh. Known for his heroics for the Mumbai-based side for a decade, Bhajji also tasted success with Chennai in his maiden season (in 2018), winning four titles in total.
Not many remember that Ajinkya Rahane played for the Mumbai Indians in his early years (2008-2010) before switching bases to the Rajasthan Royals. He joined CSK in 2023, helping them win the IPL crown that year, their record fifth IPL title.
Seamer Deepak Chahar is another top name, who featured for both Mumbai and Chennai in the cash-rich league. Deepak has won three IPL titles playing under MS Dhoni (2018, 2021 and 2023) but now represents MI.
Keeper-batter Parthiv Patel has also made the list. From opening for CSK in the inaugural edition in 2008 to winning his first IPL title two years later in 2010, Patel added two more to his tally while playing for Mumbai (2015 and 2017), finishing his IPL career with three IPL titles.