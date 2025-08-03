LOGIN
  From Amit Mishra to Akash Deep: 5 Indian nightwatchman with highest Test scores

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 03, 2025, 18:41 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 18:41 IST

From Amit Mishra to Akash Deep, here's a look at the top five Indian nightwatchman with the highest scores in Test cricket.

Amit Mishra - 84 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Amit Mishra - 84 runs

The former Indian spinner, Amit Mishra, tops the list of Indian nightwatchmen with the highest scores in Test cricket. He scored 84 runs off 141 balls while batting at number five in the second innings of the Oval Test against England in 2011.

Akash Deep - 66 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Akash Deep - 66 runs

Indian pacer Akash Deep batted at number four for India in the second innings of the ongoing fifth Test between India and England at The Oval and made 66 runs off 94 balls.

Amit Mishra - 50 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Amit Mishra - 50 runs

In 2010, Amit Mishra scored 50 runs off 70 balls while batting at number three for India in the second innings of the Test match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Irfan Pathan - 46 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Irfan Pathan - 46 runs

Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, features fourth on this list. He made 46 runs off 64 balls while batting at number three for India in the second innings of the Perth Test against Australia in 2008.

Murali Kartik - 43 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Murali Kartik - 43 runs

Former Indian spinner, Murali Kartik, comes fifth on this list. He batted at number three for India and scored 43 runs from 119 balls in the first innings of the Dhaka Test against Bangladesh in 2000.

