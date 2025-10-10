LOGIN
5 Indian left-handed openers with most Test hundreds: Jaiswal not at top, check who is

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 10, 2025, 19:19 IST

From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Nari Contractor, meet the five Indian left-handed openers with the most hundreds in Test cricket. This list includes the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and Sadagoppan Ramesh.

Gautam Gambhir (9)
(Photograph: BCCI)

Gautam Gambhir (9)

Former India opener and current head coach Gautam Gambhir scored 4,119 runs in 57 Tests for India, including nine centuries. The Delhi-based batter was known for his aggressive yet dependable starts, giving India solid foundations at the top of the order.

Shikhar Dhawan (7)
(Photograph: AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan (7)

Shikhar Dhawan has made 2,315 runs in 34 Tests, including seven centuries. The stylish left-hander gave India fast and attacking starts, often taking the game to the bowlers from the first over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (7)
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (7)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 2,418 runs in 26 Tests, with seven centuries and a highest of unbeaten 214. The young opener has quickly become a reliable and exciting presence at the top of India’s batting lineup.

Sadagoppan Ramesh (2)
(Photograph: AFP)

Sadagoppan Ramesh (2)

Sadagoppan Ramesh scored 1,367 runs in 19 Tests, including two centuries. The former opener was known for his calm technique and ability to steady India’s innings in the early overs.

Nari Contractor (1)
(Photograph: AFP)

Nari Contractor (1)

Nari Contractor has made 1,555 runs in 29 Tests, with one century. The former opener and captain was admired for his solid batting technique

