/5 Indian founders who are betting on country’s evolving consumption patterns

Sumeet Mehta is a former Teacher, School Owner, and Co-Founder and CEO of LEAD Group. Sumeet is on a mission to make excellent education accessible to every child, by transforming schools across India. Sumeet draws inspiration from his journey of growing up in a family of teachers in a small town in India. After running consumer product businesses in Singapore and running an Education company in India, Sumeet became a teacher and opened schools in talukas of Maharashtra. He co-founded LEAD Group (www.leadgroup.co.in) in 2012, thus taking high quality school education to India’s small towns and cities. Building on the key insight that change in Education requires system thinking, Sumeet pioneered a Learning System that has delivered proven learning outcomes improvement at scale in Indian schools. Over the last 13 years, LEAD’s Learning System has grown to now serve 8,500 affordable schools across 400+ towns and cities across India, helping improve learning outcomes for over 38 lakh students, while also empowering 60,000 teachers with training and resources.