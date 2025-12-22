/5 Indian founders who are betting on country’s evolving consumption patterns

From redefining how India tells its stories to reshaping finance, education and mobility, a new generation of founders and leaders is quietly building institutions that reflect the country’s evolving ambitions.
From redefining how India tells its stories to reshaping finance, education and mobility, a new generation of founders and leaders is quietly building institutions that reflect the country’s evolving ambitions. United by a willingness to challenge convention and create impact at scale, these individuals span diverse sectors yet share a common thread: the ability to anticipate change and act decisively. Here are 5 founders that are influencing how India learns, invests, travels and expresses itself, offering a glimpse into the minds shaping the country’s next chapter through innovation, inclusion and long-term vision.
Ranjeet Pratap Singh is a leading force in reshaping regional storytelling in India through Pratilipi, the country’s largest Indian-language storytelling platform. Founded in 2014 with just 300 writers and 1,000 readers, Pratilipi today supports over 1.6 million writers and 12 million monthly readers across more than 12 Indian languages, alongside IPs such as Pratilipi Comics, Pratilipi FM, IVM Podcasts and Westland Books. By blending technology with cultural intimacy, Singh has enabled millions of women from tier 2 and 3 towns to share lived realities in their own languages, turning storytelling into confidence, community and sustainable livelihoods.
Shripal Morakhia is one of the rare entrepreneur who was way ahead of the curve across industries. From building SSKI, India’s first homegrown investment bank serving global investors, to pioneering Sharekhan’s brick and click model in retail broking at a time when India was just waking up to the trading game, he anticipated shifts long before they became mainstream. His foray into cinema, backing globally acclaimed films, reflected a sharp instinct for emerging narratives. He has now chronicled his business journey in his memoir, Never Say Die, offering insights from a life spent shaping what came next.
With over two decades of leadership experience in leading banks and private wealth management firms, Manu Awasthy, Founder and CEO of Centricity WealthTech, brings a deep and nuanced understanding of the wealth management industry. His core expertise lies in acquiring, cultivating, and strategically expanding high-value wealth relationships across both consumer and private banking sectors. Having held key roles at global financial institutions. Manu is deeply passionate about wealth management. He consistently stays ahead of industry trends to identify critical value gaps and deliver innovative, digitally led solutions. Driven by a mission to challenge the status quo, he is committed to transforming how India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals manage and grow their wealth. Manu is recognized for delivering exceptional, insight-driven service to a select group of UHNIs and premium investors across the country. His reputation for intelligent, fact-based financial advice remains consistent, regardless of market fluctuations.
Sumeet Mehta is a former Teacher, School Owner, and Co-Founder and CEO of LEAD Group. Sumeet is on a mission to make excellent education accessible to every child, by transforming schools across India. Sumeet draws inspiration from his journey of growing up in a family of teachers in a small town in India. After running consumer product businesses in Singapore and running an Education company in India, Sumeet became a teacher and opened schools in talukas of Maharashtra. He co-founded LEAD Group (www.leadgroup.co.in) in 2012, thus taking high quality school education to India’s small towns and cities. Building on the key insight that change in Education requires system thinking, Sumeet pioneered a Learning System that has delivered proven learning outcomes improvement at scale in Indian schools. Over the last 13 years, LEAD’s Learning System has grown to now serve 8,500 affordable schools across 400+ towns and cities across India, helping improve learning outcomes for over 38 lakh students, while also empowering 60,000 teachers with training and resources.
Sudhakar Chirra is shaping the future of sustainable and inclusive mobility in India. In 2025, he spearheaded the first-ever women bus-driver internship in the private intercity bus industry, the initiative reflects Fresh Bus’ intent to build a gender-inclusive intercity workforce by welcoming women as professional bus captains. A pioneer in electric intercity bus operations, Sudhakar has also driven significant climate impact by reducing emissions at scale, while being among the first to standardise fair pay, structured roles and improved working conditions for bus captains.