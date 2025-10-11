LOGIN
  5 Indian captains with most Test tons in a calendar year: Gill leads with Kohli, see the rest

5 Indian captains with most Test tons in a calendar year: Gill leads with Kohli, see the rest

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 19:31 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 19:31 IST

From Shubman Gill to Sachin Tendulkar, these Indian captains have scored the most Test centuries in a calendar year. Leading from the front, they were the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Shubman Gill – 2025
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill – 2025

Shubman Gill is having a dream year as Test captain, scoring five centuries so far in 2025, including a double hundred against England. His latest knock of an unbeaten 129 against West Indies shows why he’s India’s new batting backbone.

Virat Kohli – 2017
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 2017

In 2017, Virat Kohli was unstoppable with the bat. He smashed five Test hundreds that year, including three double centuries. His dominant run included big scores against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, making it one of his finest years as captain.

Virat Kohli – 2018
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 2018

Kohli continued his golden form in 2018, hitting five Test tons again. Four of them came away from home, in South Africa, England, and Australia. He finished 2018 as the world’s top run-scorer in Tests that year.

Sachin Tendulkar – 1997
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar – 1997

In 1997, Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed one of his most productive years as captain, hammering four Test centuries. His top knocks came against South Africa and Sri Lanka; 169 in Cape Town, 143 and 139 in Colombo, and 148 in Mumbai, underlining his class and consistency.

Virat Kohli – 2016
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 2016

The year 2016 marked the beginning of Kohli’s monstrous form in Tests. He struck four centuries, including two double hundreds, 200 against the West Indies and 235 against England. His consistency set the tone for India’s dominance.

