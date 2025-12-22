From Kuldeep Yadav to Ravindra Jadeja, top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in 2025

India has concluded its 2025 international calendar following the T20I series win over South Africa. Here are the top five bowlers who picked up the most wickets across formats this year.
The left-arm unorthodox Kuldeep Yadav tops the chart for the most wickets by an Indian this year. Playing 25 matches across formats, Kuldeep has picked up 60 wickets at an astonishing average of 20.48, with one five-for and five four-wicket hauls.
Varun is next on the list, with 46 wickets to his name in 2025. In 24 matches across two formats, the mystery spinner bagged 36 wickets in the T20Is, the joint-most among the Test-playing nations. He also finished the year as the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world.
Ace seamer Mohammed Siraj is third on this elite list. Among the handful of bowlers who played all formats this year, Siraj has impressed with 45 wickets in 13 contested outings, averaging 28.08.
Siraj’s opening partner and perhaps the best bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, sits in the fourth place with 45 wickets in 21 matches. Although he did miss some action owing to his workload management, Bumrah impressed all in his limited outings across formats.
Ravindra Jadeja also made it to the list, in fifth place. The left-arm spinner has picked 37 wickets in 20 matches across two formats, averaging 36.64.