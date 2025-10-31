/From Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammed Shami, 5 Indian bowlers with most Test wickets vs South Africa

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammed Shami, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against South Africa. This list also includes Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh
The former Indian spinner, Anil Kumble, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against South Africa. In 21 matches, Kumble took 84 wickets at a bowling average of 31.79.
Javagal Srinath, known for his deadly pace, features second on this list. In 13 Test matches against South Africa, Srinath took 64 wickets at a bowling economy of 2.83. His tally also includes four five-wicket hauls.
The Indian veteran, Harbhajan Singh, is next on this list with 60 wickets in 11 Test matches against South Africa. His tally also includes four five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.
The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin, ranks fourth on this list. In 14 Test matches against the Proteas, he took 57 wickets at a bowling average of 22.28.
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, features fifth on this list with 48 wickets in 11 Test matches against South Africa. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls and a single four-wicket haul.