From Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammed Shami, 5 Indian bowlers with most Test wickets vs South Africa

Published: Oct 31, 2025, 21:08 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 21:08 IST

From Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammed Shami, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against South Africa. This list also includes Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh

Anil Kumble - 84 wickets
Anil Kumble - 84 wickets

The former Indian spinner, Anil Kumble, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against South Africa. In 21 matches, Kumble took 84 wickets at a bowling average of 31.79.

Javagal Srinath - 64 wickets
Javagal Srinath - 64 wickets

Javagal Srinath, known for his deadly pace, features second on this list. In 13 Test matches against South Africa, Srinath took 64 wickets at a bowling economy of 2.83. His tally also includes four five-wicket hauls.

Harbhajan Singh - 60 wickets
Harbhajan Singh - 60 wickets

The Indian veteran, Harbhajan Singh, is next on this list with 60 wickets in 11 Test matches against South Africa. His tally also includes four five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 57 wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin - 57 wickets

The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin, ranks fourth on this list. In 14 Test matches against the Proteas, he took 57 wickets at a bowling average of 22.28.

Mohammed Shami - 48 wickets
Mohammed Shami - 48 wickets

Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, features fifth on this list with 48 wickets in 11 Test matches against South Africa. His tally also includes three five-wicket hauls and a single four-wicket haul.

