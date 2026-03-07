/5 Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand

From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand. This list also includes Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh
Pacer Arshdeep Singh tops the list of Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand. In nine matches, he has picked up 17 wickets at a bowling average of 18.11.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, is second on this list with 16 wickets in 14 T20I matches against the New Zealand. He also maintains a solid bowling economy of 7.05 and an average of 23.37.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is third on this list. He played 18 T20Is against New Zealand and has picked up 13 wickets at a bowling average of 27.00 and an economy of 9.00.
Yuzvendra Chahal is fourth-highest wicket-taker for India against Kiwis, with 11 wickets in 14 T20I matches. He has also maintained an economy rate of 7.84.
Axar Patel is next on the list with 10 wickets in seven T20I matches, at a bowling average of 20.00 and an economy rate of 7.84, with best figures of 3/9.