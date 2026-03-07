LOGIN
5 Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 12:41 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 12:41 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand. This list also includes Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh - 17 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Pacer Arshdeep Singh tops the list of Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand. In nine matches, he has picked up 17 wickets at a bowling average of 18.11.

Jasprit Bumrah - 16 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, is second on this list with 16 wickets in 14 T20I matches against the New Zealand. He also maintains a solid bowling economy of 7.05 and an average of 23.37.

Hardik Pandya - 13 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is third on this list. He played 18 T20Is against New Zealand and has picked up 13 wickets at a bowling average of 27.00 and an economy of 9.00.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 11 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuzvendra Chahal is fourth-highest wicket-taker for India against Kiwis, with 11 wickets in 14 T20I matches. He has also maintained an economy rate of 7.84.

Axar Patel - 10 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Axar Patel is next on the list with 10 wickets in seven T20I matches, at a bowling average of 20.00 and an economy rate of 7.84, with best figures of 3/9.

