/From Zaheer Khan to Anil Kumble, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 250 wickets in ODIs

From Zaheer Khan to Anil Kumble, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 250 wickets in One Day Internationals.
The former Indian pacer, Ajit Agarkar, tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to take 250 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 163 matches.
Zaheer Khan, known for his swing bowling, comes second on this list. The star pacer took 180 matches to complete his 250 wickets in ODIs.
The former Indian pacer, Javagal Srinath, features third on this list. He took 182 matches to achieve 250 ODI wickets milestone.
Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, took 189 matches to become part of this elite list.
He was regarded as one of the best spinners in ODI cricket during his era.
The former Indian World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, comes fifth on this list. He took 218 matches to complete his 250 wickets in ODIs.