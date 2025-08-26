/From Mohammed Shami to Ajit Agarkar, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

From Mohammed Shami to Ajit Agarkar, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 200 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 104 matches.
India's former player, Ajit Agarkar, comes second on this list. The former pacer took 133 matches to complete his 200 wickets in ODIs.
The Indian veteran, Zaheer Khan, comes third on this elite list, taking 144 matches to achieve 200 ODI wickets milestone.
Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, took 147 matches to become part of this elite list.
He was regarded as one of the best spinners in the international cricket during his era.
The former Indian pacer comes fifth on this list. Srinath took 147 matches to complete his 200 wickets in One Day Internationals.