LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Mohammed Shami to Ajit Agarkar, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

From Mohammed Shami to Ajit Agarkar, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 19:02 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 19:02 IST

From Mohammed Shami to Ajit Agarkar, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami - 104 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammed Shami - 104 matches

Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 200 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 104 matches.

Ajit Agarkar - 133 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ajit Agarkar - 133 matches

India's former player, Ajit Agarkar, comes second on this list. The former pacer took 133 matches to complete his 200 wickets in ODIs.

Zaheer Khan - 144 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Zaheer Khan - 144 matches

The Indian veteran, Zaheer Khan, comes third on this elite list, taking 144 matches to achieve 200 ODI wickets milestone.

Anil Kumble - 147 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble - 147 matches

Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, took 147 matches to become part of this elite list.

He was regarded as one of the best spinners in the international cricket during his era.

Javagal Srinath - 147 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Javagal Srinath - 147 matches

The former Indian pacer comes fifth on this list. Srinath took 147 matches to complete his 200 wickets in One Day Internationals.

Trending Photo

From Mohammed Shami to Ajit Agarkar, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs
5

From Mohammed Shami to Ajit Agarkar, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 200 wickets in ODIs

From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers with most T20 wickets, cheack who tops the list
5

From Shakib Al Hasan to Rashid Khan, 5 bowlers with most T20 wickets, cheack who tops the list

Five batters with most T20I runs in a winning cause: Kohli is at no.2, check who tops the list
5

Five batters with most T20I runs in a winning cause: Kohli is at no.2, check who tops the list

37 years of Salman Khan: Bhaijaan's 5 best performances - Sultan, Tere Naam and more
6

37 years of Salman Khan: Bhaijaan's 5 best performances - Sultan, Tere Naam and more

Six players in India’s Asia Cup squad who have won the trophy before – No. 5 will surprise you
6

Six players in India’s Asia Cup squad who have won the trophy before – No. 5 will surprise you