/From Mohammed Shami to Kuldeep Yadav, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs

From Mohammed Shami to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 150 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to take 150 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 80 matches.
Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, features second on this list. The star spinner took 88 matches to complete his 150 wickets in ODIs.
The former Indian pacer comes third on this list. Agarkar took 97 matches to complete his 150 wickets in One Day Internationals.
The Indian veteran, Zaheer Khan, features fourth on this elite list, taking 103 matches to achieve 150 ODI wickets milestone.
The former Indian mystery spinner, Anil Kumble, took 106 matches to become part of this elite list.
He was regarded as one of the best spinners in the international cricket during his era.