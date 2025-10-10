/From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs

From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan and Yuzvendra Chahal
Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to take 100 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 56 matches.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, comes second on this list. The star pacer took 57 matches to complete his 100 wickets in ODIs.
Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list. He took 58 matches to achieve 100 ODI wickets milestone.
The former Indian pacer comes fourth on this list. Irfan took 59 matches to complete his 100 wickets in One Day Internationals.
India's Yuzvendra Chahal comes fifth on this list. The mystery spinner took 60 matches to complete his 100 wickets in ODIs.