LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs

From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 10, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 18:14 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs. This list also includes Mohammed Shami, Irfan Pathan and Yuzvendra Chahal

Mohammed Shami - 56 matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: RCB)

Mohammed Shami - 56 matches

Indian speedster, Mohammed Shami, tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to take 100 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 56 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah - 57 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah - 57 matches

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, comes second on this list. The star pacer took 57 matches to complete his 100 wickets in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav - 58 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav - 58 matches

Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, features third on this list. He took 58 matches to achieve 100 ODI wickets milestone.

Irfan Pathan - 59 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Irfan Pathan - 59 matches

The former Indian pacer comes fourth on this list. Irfan took 59 matches to complete his 100 wickets in One Day Internationals.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 60 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 60 matches

India's Yuzvendra Chahal comes fifth on this list. The mystery spinner took 60 matches to complete his 100 wickets in ODIs.

Trending Photo

5 Indian left-handed openers with most Test hundreds: Jaiswal not at top, check who is
5

5 Indian left-handed openers with most Test hundreds: Jaiswal not at top, check who is

What if a fighter jet could hack enemy satellites mid-air?
6

What if a fighter jet could hack enemy satellites mid-air?

Global Firepower Rankings: Top 10 countries with most tanks in service in 2025
10

Global Firepower Rankings: Top 10 countries with most tanks in service in 2025

What could happens when hypersonic fighter jets become fully autonomous?
7

What could happens when hypersonic fighter jets become fully autonomous?

From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs
5

From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs