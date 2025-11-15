/5 Indian batters with most sixes in Test cricket: Pant goes past Sehwag, no Kohli in list

Rishabh Pant made history on Day 2 (Nov 15) at Eden Gardens by becoming the Indian with the most Test sixes. Now, let's glance at the five Indian cricketers with most sixes in Test cricket.
Rishabh Pant leads the list for most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket. He has hit 92 sixes in just 83 innings, showing his fearless style. Pant’s ability to change games with quick scoring makes him a key Test batter.
Virender Sehwag sits second with 90 Test sixes. His attacking batting at the top changed how India approached Test cricket. Sehwag’s ability to hit big shots early in the innings made him one of India’s most dangerous openers.
Rohit Sharma has 88 sixes in Test cricket and continues to add more. His clean hitting and calm approach in tough conditions make him a dependable opener. Rohit’s pull shot remains one of the most effective strokes in Test cricket.
Ravindra Jadeja has hit 80 Test sixes while playing a key all-round role for India. His lower-order batting brings stability and quick runs when needed. Jadeja’s ability to clear the field in pressure moments has helped India many times
MS Dhoni finishes the list with 78 Test sixes. Known for his strong bottom-hand power, Dhoni often lifted India with quick strikes down the order. His sharp game awareness and clean hitting made him a valuable Test finisher.