From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill: 5 Indian batters with most runs in away Tests (since 2020)

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 22:45 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 22:45 IST

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in away Tests (since 2020). This list also includes Rishabh Pant,  KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rishabh Pant - 1697 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant - 1697 runs

Star Indian batter Rishabh Pant comes first on this list. In 23 Test matches, he has scored 1697 runs at an average of 42.42. His tally also includes four centuries and eight half-centuries.

KL Rahul - 1362 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul - 1362 runs

Stylish Indian batter KL Rahul is second on this list. He has scored 1362 runs in 19 Test matches at an average of 37.83. His tally also includes five centuries and five half-centuries.

Shubman Gill - 1256 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill - 1256 runs

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill comes third on this list. In 16 Test matches, Gill has scored 1256 runs at an average of 44.85. His tally also includes four centuries and two half-centuries.

Virat Kohli - 1130 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 1130 runs

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is next on this list. He scored 1130 runs at an average of 31.38 in 21 Test matches. His tally also includes two centuries and six half-centuries.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 1023 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Cheteshwar Pujara - 1023 runs

The star Indian Test batter is fifth on this list. In 16 Test matches, he has scored 1023 runs in 16 Test matches at an average of 34.10. His tally also includes one hundred and nine half-centuries.

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill: 5 Indian batters with most runs in away Tests (since 2020)
