/From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill: 5 Indian batters with most runs in away Tests (since 2020)

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in away Tests (since 2020). This list also includes Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Star Indian batter Rishabh Pant comes first on this list. In 23 Test matches, he has scored 1697 runs at an average of 42.42. His tally also includes four centuries and eight half-centuries.
Stylish Indian batter KL Rahul is second on this list. He has scored 1362 runs in 19 Test matches at an average of 37.83. His tally also includes five centuries and five half-centuries.
Indian Test captain Shubman Gill comes third on this list. In 16 Test matches, Gill has scored 1256 runs at an average of 44.85. His tally also includes four centuries and two half-centuries.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is next on this list. He scored 1130 runs at an average of 31.38 in 21 Test matches. His tally also includes two centuries and six half-centuries.
The star Indian Test batter is fifth on this list. In 16 Test matches, he has scored 1023 runs in 16 Test matches at an average of 34.10. His tally also includes one hundred and nine half-centuries.