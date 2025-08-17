/From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian batters with most international centuries

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with the most centuries in international cricket.
The God of cricket in India, Sachin Tendulkar, leads the chart with the most centuries (100) in international cricket. During his time, he played 664 matches and scored 34,357 runs at an impressive average of 48.52. His record tally also includes 164 half-centuries.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli features next on the list with 82 international hundreds in 550 matches. In total, he has 51 ODI hundreds and 30 Test centuries. Kohli quit T20Is immediately after India won their second 20-over World Cup trophy in the Americas last year.
Rohit Sharma, with 49 international hundreds from 499 international matches, ranks third on the list. So far, the current Indian ODI captain has scored 19,700 runs in his international career at an average of 42.18. He needs just 300 more runs to join the elite list of players with 20,000 runs in international cricket.
Legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid is also part of this elite list with 48 tons across all formats. During his international career, he played 504 matches and scored 24,064 runs at an average of 45.57.
Former hard-hitting opener, Virender Sehwag, features fifth on this list. In 363 international matches, Sehwag scored 16,892 runs at an average of 40.60. His tally also includes 38 centuries and 70 half-centuries.