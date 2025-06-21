LOGIN
  From Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant: 5 Indian batters with most centuries in WTC history

Jun 21, 2025

Team India began the new WTC cycle with a bang. Considering the youngsters and experienced have been among runs thus far, it reflects how India’s Test batting is growing stronger in this WTC period.

Rohit Sharma – 9 centuries
Rohit Sharma, the former India captain, has been one of the team’s strongest batters in the WTC cycle. He has scored nine centuries, more than any other Indian player during this period. Whether playing at home or abroad, especially against tough teams like Australia and England, Rohit’s steady and powerful batting at the top has kept India in the fight.

Shubman Gill – 6 centuries
Shubman Gill has become a key figure in India’s young Test team after becoming the captain. He has hit six centuries so far, including one on his first match as the skipper against England at Headingley. Gill has scored runs in tough conditions, showing his skill and ability to adjust.

Virat Kohli – 5 centuries
Virat Kohli has been at the centre of things for India since the start of the WTC. Apart from providing steadiness in the middle order, he has been among runs, hitting five centuries. Although he has now retired from the format, Kohli's contributions on away tours helped India taste enormous success.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 5 centuries
Yashasvi Jaiswal has impressed everyone with his bold and attacking style of play. He has scored five centuries, and his latest came against England at Headingley, which showed his growth as a player. His hunger for runs and fearless style have made him a reliable opener for the future.

Rishabh Pant – 4 Centuries
Rishabh Pant’s four centuries have come at moments when India needed quick runs or to bounce back. His recent century against England in Leeds showed how valuable he is. Pant’s fearless batting, especially in places like South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, makes him a true match-winner.

