/From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 16:13 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 16:13 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and SuryaKumar Yadav

Abhishek Sharma - 188.02
(Photograph: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma - 188.02

India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of Indian batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 33 matches, Sharma has scored 1,115 runs at a strike rate of 188.02. His tally also includes six half-centuries and two centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 164.31
(Photograph: AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 164.31

India's star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 164.31 in T20Is. So far, Jaiswal has played 23 matches and scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15.

SuryaKumar Yadav - 163.23
(Photograph: AFP)

SuryaKumar Yadav - 163.23

India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, is next on this list. He has scored 2788 runs in 99 T20I matches at a strike rate of 163.23. His tally also includes four centuries.

Rinku Singh - 161.76
(Photograph: AFP)

Rinku Singh - 161.76

Rinku Singh, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with a strike rate of 161.76. In T20Is, Rinku has played 35 matches and scored 550 runs at an average of 42.30.

Sanju Samson - 148.06
(Photograph: AFP)

Sanju Samson - 148.06

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has maintained an impressive strike rate of 148.06 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 52 matches, scoring 1,032 runs at an average of 25.80.

