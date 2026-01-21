/From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is

From Abhishek Sharma to Sanju Samson, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with highest strike rates in T20Is. This list also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and SuryaKumar Yadav
India's young attacking opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list of Indian batters with highest strike rate in T20Is. In 33 matches, Sharma has scored 1,115 runs at a strike rate of 188.02. His tally also includes six half-centuries and two centuries.
India's star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal features second on this list with a brilliant strike rate of 164.31 in T20Is. So far, Jaiswal has played 23 matches and scored 723 runs at an average of 36.15.
India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, is next on this list. He has scored 2788 runs in 99 T20I matches at a strike rate of 163.23. His tally also includes four centuries.
Rinku Singh, known for his hard-hitting batting, features next on this list with a strike rate of 161.76. In T20Is, Rinku has played 35 matches and scored 550 runs at an average of 42.30.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has maintained an impressive strike rate of 148.06 in his T20I career. So far, he has played 52 matches, scoring 1,032 runs at an average of 25.80.