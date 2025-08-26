/From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries

From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries.
The record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter belongs to Rohit Sharma. Rohit’s 35-ball ton came against Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017, a record now standing tall for more than eight years.
Abhishek Sharma, with his 37-ball century, became the second fastest Indian to reach this milestone. He achieved this milestone during a T20I match between India and England at Wankhede (2025).
Sanju Samson, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list with a century in just 40 balls. During a T20I match between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad in 2024, he achieved this milestone.
India's young gun, Tilak Varma, features next on this list. He scored a century in just 41 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024. It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute to Team India with his bat in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.
India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, features next on this list with his 45-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2023. SuryaKumar Yadav is considered as one of the best batters in current T20I cricket era.