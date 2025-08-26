/From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries

LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 20:56 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 20:56 IST

From Tilak Varma to Abhishek Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with fastest T20I centuries.

Rohit Sharma - 35 balls
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 35 balls

The record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter belongs to Rohit Sharma. Rohit’s 35-ball ton came against Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017, a record now standing tall for more than eight years.

Abhishek Sharma - 37 balls
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma - 37 balls

Abhishek Sharma, with his 37-ball century, became the second fastest Indian to reach this milestone. He achieved this milestone during a T20I match between India and England at Wankhede (2025).

Sanju Samson - 40 balls
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sanju Samson - 40 balls

Sanju Samson, known for his attacking batting, features next on this list with a century in just 40 balls. During a T20I match between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad in 2024, he achieved this milestone.

Tilak Varma - 41 balls
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tilak Varma - 41 balls

India's young gun, Tilak Varma, features next on this list. He scored a century in just 41 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024. It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute to Team India with his bat in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav - 45 balls
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav - 45 balls

India's current T20I captain, SuryaKumar Yadav, features next on this list with his 45-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2023. SuryaKumar Yadav is considered as one of the best batters in current T20I cricket era.

