/From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 5 Indian batters with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket

From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket. This list also includes Abhishek Sharma, Urvil Patel and Rishabh Pant
The star Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list after smashing a 28-ball century against Meghalaya in the SMAT 2024. He stayed unbeaten on 106 from just 29 balls and helped his team to chase down 143 in only 9.3 overs.
The rising star from Gujarat, Urvil Patel, jointly holds the top spot with a 28-ball century against Tripura during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024. He hit an unbeaten 113 from 35 balls and guide his side to a target of 156 in just 10.2 overs.
Young talent Vaibhav is the latest name added on this list. He struck a 32-ball hundred for India A against United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup.
In 2018, India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed a brilliant 32-ball century for Delhi and helped his team to chase a target of 145 in just 11.4 overs against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pant hammered eight fours and 12 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 116 from 38 balls.
Rohit Sharma, known for his power-hitting, is next on this list. He blasted 12 fours and 10 sixes while scoring a powerful 118 from 43 balls against Sri Lanka in a T20I match in 2017.