/From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 5 Indian batters with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket

In 2018, India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed a brilliant 32-ball century for Delhi and helped his team to chase a target of 145 in just 11.4 overs against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pant hammered eight fours and 12 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 116 from 38 balls.