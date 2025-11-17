LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 5 Indian batters with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket

From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 5 Indian batters with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 13:00 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 13:01 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Vaibhav Suryavanshi, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with fastest hundreds in T20 cricket. This list also includes Abhishek Sharma, Urvil Patel and Rishabh Pant

Abhishek Sharma - 28 balls
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Abhishek Sharma - 28 balls

The star Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, tops the list after smashing a 28-ball century against Meghalaya in the SMAT 2024. He stayed unbeaten on 106 from just 29 balls and helped his team to chase down 143 in only 9.3 overs.

Urvil Patel - 28 balls
2 / 5
(Photograph: GCA)

Urvil Patel - 28 balls

The rising star from Gujarat, Urvil Patel, jointly holds the top spot with a 28-ball century against Tripura during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024. He hit an unbeaten 113 from 35 balls and guide his side to a target of 156 in just 10.2 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 32 balls
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 32 balls

Young talent Vaibhav is the latest name added on this list. He struck a 32-ball hundred for India A against United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Rishabh Pant - 32 balls
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant - 32 balls

In 2018, India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed a brilliant 32-ball century for Delhi and helped his team to chase a target of 145 in just 11.4 overs against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pant hammered eight fours and 12 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 116 from 38 balls.

Rohit Sharma - 35 balls
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 35 balls

Rohit Sharma, known for his power-hitting, is next on this list. He blasted 12 fours and 10 sixes while scoring a powerful 118 from 43 balls against Sri Lanka in a T20I match in 2017.

Trending Photo

B-1 Bomber in India: How does Cope India 2025 prepare India and US for real combat together
7

B-1 Bomber in India: How does Cope India 2025 prepare India and US for real combat together

‘Full throttle’: This highway in Europe has no speed limit
7

‘Full throttle’: This highway in Europe has no speed limit

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina: Court’s verdict on ‘crimes against humanity’ explained in 7 points
8

Death penalty for Sheikh Hasina: Court’s verdict on ‘crimes against humanity’ explained in 7 points

B-1 Bomber in India: Why is the Lancer parked at Bengaluru Airport?
7

B-1 Bomber in India: Why is the Lancer parked at Bengaluru Airport?

‘Full tank vs half tank of petrol’: Which fuel level gives better mileage?
7

‘Full tank vs half tank of petrol’: Which fuel level gives better mileage?